FirstBank To Reward With N50m In New Verve Card Campaign

March 9, 2022 101

FirstBank Nigerian Plc has given a statement saying that it will reward its customers with N50m worth of prizes in its new verve card campaign.

The bank in a statement, urged its customers to take advantage of the ongoing verve card campaign designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the verve debit card.

It said the eight-week promo would end by the end of March 2022 as 2,601 customers would win various prizes.

These prizes include N20,000 cash prize, N10,000 cash prize, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas and the grand prize of a brand-new car.

While noting that the promo would reward customers on a weekly and monthly basis, it said in every week of the promo, 200 customers who carry out a minimum of two transactions with their verve debit card stand a chance to win N10,000 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10,000 and N20,000.

It added that 100 customers who perform a minimum of eight transactions within four weeks with their verve debit card would be rewarded with either a generator set, refrigerator, gas cooker or N50,000 cash prize every four weeks.

A grand prize of a brand-new car would also be won by a lucky customer who performs a minimum of 16 transactions during the campaign period, it said.

FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, said “We are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers.”