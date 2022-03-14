First Set Of Winners Emerge In Quickteller Paypoint Double Up Promo

March 14, 2022 352

Following the first round of a raffle draw held on March 3, 2022, Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has announced the first set of winners in its Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo.

Pooled from the first raffle draw were six winners of television and generator sets each; 12 winners of smartphones, 24 winners of rechargeable standing fans, 120 winners of N10,000 wallet funding, and 2,100 agents received N1,000 worth of airtime.

All the winners were selected based on different categories such as Platinum, Gold, and Silver winners.

The Platinum winner for Lagos was Fatima Abidoye, the gold winners were Aduku Enejoh and Ashien Queen of Isiewere Solution Enterprises, and the silver winners were Bamgbe Banwo, Hunye Senami and Florence James.

The promo, which is ongoing, is aimed at rewarding Quickteller Paypoint agents across the country. The promo will run for eight (8) weeks – having started on February 1, it will be drawn to a close on March 31, 2022.

Paypoint agents are enjoined to seize the remaining days left for the promo to end to partake and stand a chance of becoming one of the lucky winners.

To ensure that the raffle draw is in strict compliance with regulatory protocols, the promo and the raffle draw were observed and closely monitored by the representatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

With the promo still ongoing and open to both new and existing agents, active Quickteller Paypoint agents are encouraged to take part in the reward program. To qualify, agents are to perform a minimum of one transaction monthly.

Speaking on the promo, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Financial Inclusion services, Titilola Shogaolu, reiterated Quickteller Paypoint’s goal of rewarding Paypoint agents who continue to expand the goal of a financially inclusive Nigeria.

She said, “Our overarching goal remains financial inclusion for all Nigerians, democratising financial services and making it easier for even people in the remotest parts to gain access to these services, and making this dream a reality are our valuable Quickteller Paypoint agents.

“This promo serves as an opportunity to reward the work of our agents scattered across the country, who are making sure that Nigerians from all walks of life make easy, safe, and convenient transactions. Again, I implore all active agents to participate in the promo to get rewarded for their effort.”

Winners were selected from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and were all contacted to receive their prizes, ​​with presentations conducted across the regions.