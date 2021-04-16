First Phase Of New Lagos Rail Project To Convey 500,000 People Daily

April 16, 2021 67

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that the first phase of its 37-km Rail Mass Transit Red Line will transport 500,000 people daily.

This disclosure was made by the Chief Press Secretary of the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday.

After completion, the rail project will travel from Agbado to Marina in the state.

“The first phase (Agbado-Iddo), which will be completed in 24 months, will be sharing track with the Federal Government’s Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project up to Ebute – Metta.

“It will have its dedicated track from Ebute – Metta to Oyingbo and reduce travel time from about two and a half hours to just 35 minutes. The passenger capacity of the first phase is 500,000 daily,” the statement read.

Twenty-five (25) residents whose houses were affected during the construction of the rail line were compensated by the state government, as “Many of the property owners and tenants were smiling as they got their cheques,” the statement noted.

The rail project forms a part of “The State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan, which encompasses a number of projects that are germane to achieving our vision for a Greater Lagos, is founded on imperatives that seek to increase transport choices for all users and make the transit system integrated, attractive, convenient, affordable and accessible.

“Since efficient transportation is the backbone of any economy, we are happy to be committing this investment in our transport infrastructure, so that our people can meet their daily targets and aspirations. This all-important transport project we are all gathered to witness today represents a major step in this direction.”

Explaining the medium of financial support the state received to implement the project, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the execution of the Red Line was propped by the Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (DCRR) programme set in place by the state government with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

