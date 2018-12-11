First African Original Series Queen Sono to Premiere on Netflix in 2019

Netflix is to launch its first African original series in 2019.

Queen Sono is “a drama about a secret agent who fights crime while dealing with crises in her personal life,” according to entertainment news site Variety.

The star of the series, South African actor Pearl Thusi, says it’s “going to change the game for every artist on this continent”.

Queen Sono is the brainchild of director Kagiso Lediga and executive producer Tamsin Andersson, who previously worked together on romantic comedy Catching Feelings.

Netflix plans to invest more of its $8bn (£6.3bn) original production budget on African content.

In September, the global video streaming service bought the rights to Lionheart – its first original Nigerian film.