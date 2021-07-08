FIRS Slams N1.8trn Levy On Multichoice Over Claims Of Tax Evasion

July 8, 2021 80

Some commercial banks have been appointed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as agents to collect N1.8 trillion from accounts of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) And MultiChoice Africa (MCA).

The FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, FIRS chairman, stated its action was necessitated due to the group’s refusal to allow the service access its servers for auditing purposes.

Multichoice is the parent company of cable television service provider, DSTV, a popular subscription-based platform in Nigeria.

The FIRS boss stated that the FIRS discovered that the companies persistently violated all its obligations and undertakings with the service.

Nami stated that the companies failed to promptly respond to correspondences, and described them as lacking in data integrity and transparency as they continued to shut out FIRS from accessing their records.

“Particularly, MCN has avoided giving the FIRS accurate information on the number of its subscribers and income. The companies are involved in the under-remittance of taxes which necessitated a critical review of the tax-compliance level of the company,” a statement by Abdullahi Ahmad, FIRS director of communications and liaison department, quoted Nami to have said.

The statement also pointed out that the group’s performance does not indicate its tax responsibilities and compliance level in the country.

“The level of non-compliance by Multi-Choice Africa (MCA), the parent Company of Multi-Choice Nigeria (MCN) is very alarming. The parent company, which provides services to MCN has never paid Value Added Tax (VAT) since its inception.”

The FIRS chairman further stated that Nigeria makes up 34 percent of total revenue for the Multi-Choice group, adding that its intelligence reports places Kenya at a distant second position with 11 percent and Zambia in third place with 10 percent.

He said the rest of Africa where the company has present was responsible for 45 percent of its overall revenue.

“Information currently at the disposal of FIRS has revealed a tax liability for relevant years of assessment for N1.82 trillion and $342.5 million,” he said.

“Under FIRS powers in Section 49 of the Companies Income Tax Act Cap C21 LFN 2004 as amended, Section 41 of the Value Added Tax Act Cap V1 LFN 2004 as amended and Section 31 of the FIRS (Establishment) Act No. 13 of 2007, all bankers to MCA & MCN in Nigeria were therefore appointed as Collecting Agents for the full recovery of the aforesaid tax debt.

“In this regard, the affected banks are required to sweep balances in each of the above-mentioned entities’ accounts and pay the same in full or part settlement of the companies’ respective tax debts until FULL recovery. This should be done before the execution of any transaction involving the companies or any of their subsidiaries. It is further requested that the Federal Inland Revenue Service be informed of any transactions before EXECUTION on the account, especially transfers of funds to any of their subsidiaries.”

Nami noted that it was important that Nigeria puts a stop to all tax frauds that have been going on for too long.

He added that all companies must be held accountable and made to pay their fair share of relevant taxes including back duty taxes owed, especially VAT for which they are ordinarily agents of collection.