FIRS Retires Directors Who Have Served for 8 years

Directors who have served for eight years and above at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have been asked to retire.

The tax agency also said it has appointed four coordinating directors and two group leads in acting capacity.

The changes were announced in a statement signed by Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, the director of FIRS communication and liason department.

FIRS said the changes are part of internal reforms to “reposition the service towards achieving its N8.5 trillion tax target”.

“The FIRS board took this decision at its emergency meeting No. 2. held on Friday, March 20, 2020 during which it also approved the retirement of all directors who have served for eight years and above as directors in the Service, in line with paragraph 10.1(a)(iii) of human resources policy and programmes (HRPP)” of the FIRS statute.

The statement further said the changes are according to a memorandum from office of Muhammad Nami, the agency’s executive chairman.

The newly appointed coordinating directors (CD) are Asheikh Maidugu who is now CD of the executive chairman’s group; Olufemi Oladeji Oluwaniyi, CD or the tax operations group; Innocent Chinyere Ohagwa, CD of the general services group; and Ezra Usman Zubairu, CD of the enforcement support group.

The group leads (GL) are Faosat Oguniyi, compliance support group; and Chiaka Okoye, digital support group.

The new appointments take immediate effect and will subsist for six months.

