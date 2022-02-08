FIRS, NTA, Others Sign MoU To Educate Nigerians On Tax

February 8, 2022 138

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to engage in a nationwide tax education campaign.

FIRS said this in a tweet on Monday.

Today the FIRS signed an MOU with the Nigeria Television Authority, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, & the National Orientat’n Agency, to commence a nationwide taxpayer educat’n campaign that will focus on taxes to pay, how to pay, where to pay, when to pay & why we pay. pic.twitter.com/XpWzcg9a1j — Federal Inland Revenue Service NG (@firsNigeria) February 7, 2022

The agency said it plans to increase awareness of the importance of tax payment by carrying out a nationwide campaign to educate and provide step by step instructions on taxes.

“Today the FIRS signed an MOU with the Nigeria Television Authority, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, & the National Orientation Agency, to commence a nationwide taxpayer education campaign that will focus on taxes to pay, how to pay, where to pay, when to pay & why we pay,” the tweet reads.