fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCE

FIRS Is Still Collecting VAT – Malami

September 23, 2021035
AGF's Office Not Investigating Tinubu - Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will continue to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) following the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

Malami spoke in New York while speaking on the disagreement over the collection of VAT between FIRS and Rivers Government, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

He explained that the ruling of the Court of Appeal that FIRS and the Rivers Government maintain status quo favoured FIRS.

“The position of not only the Federal Government but indeed the judiciary is the fact that status quo associated with the collecting of VAT should be maintained,” Malami said.

“And as far as the judicial system is concerned, the status quo as at the time the parties approached the court, it was the Federal Inland Revenue Service that was indeed collecting the value-added tax.

READ ALSO: EU To Impose Universal Charger For Smartphones

“So with that in mind, the Federal Government has succeeded in obtaining an order that establishes the sustenance of the status quo, which status quo is that the Federal Inland Revenue Service should continue collection.

“This is pending the determination of the cases that were instituted by states, particularly the Rivers State Government and the Lagos State government. The cases are being determined by the court.”

The Rivers government had urged the Supreme Court to set aside the Court of Appeal’s September 10 ruling, ordering it and FIRS to maintain status quo on the issue of VAT collection.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal headed by Haruna Tsammani, issued the order being challenged at the Supreme Court by the Rivers government.

About Author

FIRS Is Still Collecting VAT – Malami
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 7, 20160194

Nigerian Banks May Start Losing Money

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to a Bloomberg report, Nigerian banks may start losing money from the next quarter following the protracted forex issues in the country. While oth
Read More
Sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
May 11, 20190244

Sterling Edges Higher After GDP Pick-up, But Brexit Concerns Weigh

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British pound was little changed on Friday after data showed the UK economy got a boost ahead of a Brexit that never came, with traders doubtful Prime M
Read More
BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
June 14, 20190276

Fidelity Bank Partners NIPOST, Launches Agency Banking to Deepen Financial Inclusion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Deputy Managing Director Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe says the bank will provide banking services in 266 branches through its Agency Banking Par
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.