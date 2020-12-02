FIRS Fixes Final Date for Waivers of Penalties

December 2, 2020 20

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced that December 31, 2020, is the final window of opportunity for the waiver of outstanding penalties and interest on all taxes.

FIRS made the announcement in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami. He stated that some taxpayers are failing to explore the waivers granted by the federal government, which is meant to soften the blows of the current economic challenges.

Nami said, “After the expiration date of December 31, 2020, the service shall recover all outstanding debt with penalties and interest, in accordance with the provisions of the extant tax laws such as “the power of substitution” conferred on it by Section 31 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2007,” the statement said.

“The service has issued a series of palliatives for the waivers of penalties and interest on outstanding taxes arising from desk examinations, audit exercises, investigations, or all other forms of tax assessment.

“However, the service has observed that some taxpayers are yet to take advantage of the palliative windows opened to cushion the effect of the challenges of the economy on taxpayers.”