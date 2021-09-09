fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWS

FIRS Files Appeal Against Rivers Court Judgment On VAT Collection

September 9, 20210193
FIRS Files Appeal Against Rivers Court Judgment On VAT Collection

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Wednesday stated that it has filed an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court in Rivers which held that the agency lacks the right to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) in the state.

FIRS Group Lead, Special Tax Operations, Matthew Gbonjugbola, in a news conference in Abuja, stated that it is the exclusive right of the agency to collect VAT in igeria.

Gbonjugbola noted that the enabling laws that give power to the FIRS to collect VAT seeks to protect businesses from multiple VAT.

“I can confirm to you that FIRS indeed approached an appellate court to review the judgment of the lower court at the Federal Court of Appeal in Rivers,” he said.

“Be assured that FIRS has filed an appeal and that one is in process and that is why we are not able to speak.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria Takes Delivery Of 1.1m Jabs Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

He argued that states’ collection of VAT cannot work, maintaining that the FIRS is equipped by law to do so.

He dismissed claims of plans by the agency to introduce taxation on social media in Nigeria.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt ruled against the FIRS collecting VAT and personal income tax in Rivers State.

VAT is a consumption tax paid when goods are purchased and services are rendered. It is charged at a rate of 7.5 percent.

About Author

FIRS Files Appeal Against Rivers Court Judgment On VAT Collection
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

April 11, 20140185

MTN Unveils Alternative Power Solution Exclusive To Subscribers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Leading telecommunications firm, MTN has entered strategic partnership with foreign firms Nova Lumos BV and Schneider Electric, to provide affordable altern
Read More
November 18, 20140176

“Nigeria Refinery To Kick Off Operations By Mid-2018” – Dangote

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dangote Group has announced that its planned oil refinery in Nigeria will come on-stream in the late 2017 or the first half of 2018. George Nicolaides, Dang
Read More
May 14, 20140164

Chibok Abduction: Parents Identify 77 Girls In Recently Released B’Haram Video

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the release of a video by the otlawed Boko Haram sect, showing the abducted Chibok schoolgirls somewhere looking like a rural area, Governor Kashi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.