FIRS Engages SystemSpecs For Easy Tax Remittance

July 26, 20210189
SystemSpecs, a technology firm, says it has partnered with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to ensure easy filing of tax through its Remita Payment Gateway.

In a statement issued by the technology firm, it said Remita Payment Gateway platform for private sector and government payments, has been integrated with the FIRS’s new TaxPro Max e-filling platform to automate tax filing.

The Divisional Head, Business Development, SystemSpecs, Abayomi Oniku, noted that in fulfilling the organisation’s brand promise, the Remita Payment Gateway will continue to meet the payment needs of individuals, businesses and governments at all levels.

He said, “In furtherance of our support for various sectors of the Nigerian economy, we have now also advanced our brand proposition to ensure that tax payment is faster, more convenient and efficient.

“Our latest partnership with the FIRS is geared towards helping individuals, corporate organisations and government agencies enjoy a convenient process of paying their taxes, anywhere and at any time to facilitate compliance.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

