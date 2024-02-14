FIRS Commits to Business-Friendly Tax Policies

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing a conducive tax environment for businesses operating in Nigeria.

During a recent meeting with the management team of MTN Nigeria, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, assured businesses of a friendly tax administration.

Adedeji emphasized that FIRS is dedicated to fostering an atmosphere conducive to business growth by eliminating obstacles hindering corporate entities. This commitment aligns with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed Zacch Adedeji as the acting executive chairman of FIRS in September.

Adedeji highlighted ongoing restructuring efforts within the agency, resulting in the establishment of a one-stop shop for taxpayers based on their turnover thresholds. This measure aims to streamline tax payment processes in the country.

“In the large tax category, you will now be required to pay all your taxes, including Company Income Tax, Value Added Tax, and others in that one-stop shop, where you can also have issues relating to audit sorted,” he explained.

Furthermore, Adedeji addressed concerns about multiple letters from various FIRS units on similar matters, stating that such issues have been resolved with the ongoing restructuring. He emphasized FIRS’s commitment to delivering efficient services to taxpayers.

“The relationship between FIRS and you, the taxpayers, is symbiotic. Your existence determines our existence. If you discover anything in our policies or operations that you are not conversant with, feel free to reach out to us for clarification. This is how we can coexist,” he remarked.

MTN Nigeria’s CEO pledged the company’s support for the initiatives of the Federal Government and FIRS in enhancing tax revenue.

“We are here just to pay a courtesy visit and to congratulate you on your appointment and confirmation. We are also here to pledge our support as MTN Nigeria Plc towards the initiatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria and also for the organisation towards making sure that you increase the tax revenue base of Nigeria,” Toriola expressed.

He reiterated MTN Nigeria’s commitment to paying taxes promptly and supporting various government initiatives to address economic challenges.