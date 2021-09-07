FIRS Calls For Calm As Court Dismisses Motion For Stay Of Execution

September 7, 2021 118

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has called on taxpayers to remain calm amid the recent ruling by the Federal High court sitting in Port Harcourt.

On Monday, the court dismissed the FIRS’s motion for stay of execution of the previous ruling, which authorized Rivers state to collect value-added tax (VAT).

The FIRS stated that “until the court of appeal, or even the supreme court, determines the matter, taxpayers are required to continue to comply with their value-added tax (VAT) obligations within the status quo framework.”

The special assistant on media and communication to the chairman of FIRS, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, stated this in a statement on Monday.

“The FIRS having lodged, in the Court of Appeal, both an appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Rivers State in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, Attorney General of Rivers State Vs Federal Inland Revenue Service, and an injunction pending appeal of the said judgment assures taxpayers that there was no cause for alarm,” the statement reads.

“The Federal High Court ruling should not breed any confusion as to the obligations of taxpayers. Taxpayers must continue to comply with the Value Added Tax Act pending the final determination of the appeal.

“Taxpayers must continue to honour their tax obligations under the VAT Act. Failure to do this would put them on a collision course with the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, records of appeal have been transmitted to the appellate court. The Service is confident that, given the extant laws, the arguments and case put forward, it will earn a favoured judgment at the appellate court.”

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the state’s Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) to fully take charge and enforce the collection of value-added tax (VAT) in the state.

Also, the Lagos House of Assembly a bill that seeks to empower the Lagos State Government on VAT collection has scaled the first and second reading.