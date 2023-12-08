FIRS, CAC Pledge to Boost Revenue Generation through Strengthened Collaboration

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have affirmed their commitment to enhance collaboration, aiming to strengthen revenue generation activities.

The commitment was made during a visit by the CAC Registrar General/Chief Executive Officer, Hussaini Magaji, to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, on Thursday.

The visit aimed to reinforce the existing collaboration between the CAC and FIRS. Magaji highlighted the significant role of the CAC in creating a seamless registration process by establishing a platform for integration with the FIRS. He emphasized the necessity for increased cooperation and collaboration between the two agencies, stressing their strategic importance to Nigeria’s economy, particularly in revenue generation.

During the meeting, the CAC boss addressed the need to formalize a substantial number of unregistered online businesses to contribute to the country’s revenue. Recognizing the economic importance of this move, Magaji emphasized the potential impact on revenue generation.

In response, FIRS Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, echoed the importance of fostering a robust inter-agency relationship to enhance the performance of the FIRS. The commitment to collaboration between FIRS and CAC reflects a strategic effort to optimize revenue generation activities, contributing to the economic growth of Nigeria.