FIRS Boss Hits out at NIPOST Chief over Stamp Duty Collection

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has described the remarks by Maimuna Abubakar, board chairman of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), as a disservice to the country.

Abubakar, in tweets on Sunday, alleged that the FIRS stole the agency’s mandate, stamps and ideas.

The FIRS, in a recently released circular, said it now has a portal for automated stamp duty collection where all stamp duty paying citizens, government agencies, institutions, and private organisations should log into and pay stamp duties. But NIPOST opposed the FIRS, saying only the postal agency is empowered to print, mint, produce, retail, and provide adhesive postage stamps.

Reacting to Abubakar’s outburst in a statement on Tuesday, Abdullahi Ahmad, FIRS director of communication and liaison, said the FIRS is not violating any law by collecting stamp duty.

He said there is a difference between stamp duty and postage stamp, adding that, “FIRS is the sole agency of government charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including Stamp Duties”.

“We appreciate the general public for demonstrating deep knowledge of the difference between Stamp Duty and Postage Stamp. It is unfortunate that Mrs. Maimuna Abubakar, Chairperson of the NIPOST Board is yet to understand this,” the statement read.

“Our attention was drawn to the tweet by Mrs. Abubakar. Her indecorous tweet would not have deserved any response but for the sensitive nature of the issue at stake, which if not sensibly treated and promptly corrected would likely mislead the public.

“To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by Decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote, and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinated postal services at reasonable rates.

“This function is clearly contrary to the claim by NIPOST over the administration of stamp duties in Nigeria. On the other hand, the FIRS is the sole agency of got charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including Stamp Duties.”

Our attention was drawn to the tweet by Mrs. Abubakar. Her indecorous tweet would not have deserved any response but for the sensitive nature of the issue at stake, which if not sensibly treated and promptly corrected would likely mislead the public. — FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) August 4, 2020

This function is clearly contrary to the claim by NIPOST over the administration of stamp duties in Nigeria.

On the other hand, the FIRS is the sole agency of got charged with the responsibility of *assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including Stamp Duties* — FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) August 4, 2020