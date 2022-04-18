fbpx

Firm Unveils New Luxury Estate As Contribution To Tackle Housing Deficit

April 18, 20220104
Real estate development and management outfit, White Rose Properties has uncovered its new luxury estate in Lagos, ‘Camelot Mews.’

The firm said the new project was part of the company’s contribution toward attacking the housing deficit in Lagos State.

According to the Group Managing Director of White Rose International Group, (the parent company of White Rose Properties), Ayobami Kareem, Camelot Mews was strategically situated in the suburb area of Lekki.

She noted that the project came with various varieties that prospective homeowners could choose from.

She said, “At White Rose, we are committed fervently to ensuring a flexible and successful business experience to suit customers’ unique needs efficiently. We have delivered several satisfied customers over the years; still, each new job remains special on our table.

“Over the years, we have exemplified our words through our range of projects which include:  Kirah Court 1, Qakview Estate, White Rose Mall, Kirah Court 2 by four-bedroom fully detached duplexes with a room BQ and White Rose Court conservation centre.”

She said that the choice of location for the Camelot Mews project was strategic about strengthening relationships with the company’s customers.

“The Camelot Mews by White Rose is a fine selection of one-bedroom flats, two-bedroom flats and four-bedroom, semi-detached,” she added

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

