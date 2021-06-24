Firm Unveils Locally Assembled Gas-Powered Buses

June 24, 2021 136

An Indigenous energy start-up, OMAA, has unveiled its range of dual-fuel natural gas-powered buses into the Nigerian market.

While speaking at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) recently, the Managing Director of OMAA, Mr. Chinedu Oguegbu, noted that the vehicles are 30 to 40 per cent cheaper to run and can be used for various purposes.

He added that the company will also be producing generators powered by Compressed Natural Gas to maximise gas to harness the nation’s economic potential.

What we are rolling out today is the beginning of a trend that will revolutionise not just the transportation industry, but the energy industry in Africa, by transforming the way we utilise the abundant energy resources available to us— natural gas.”

He explained that OMAA is opening not only the technology space as a novel automotive company, but also launching the gas-powered buses using 100 per cent Nigerian talent.

READ ALSO: Audit: Senate Vows To Publish Names Of Erring MDAs

The managing director said the organisation has “hundreds of technical partners to ensure they introduce world class products, while everything here was executed by local home-grown talents.”

He said, “OMAA is an energy start-up with a mission to energise your life; be it work or play, residential or commercial; SME or global or multinational. What do we stand for? We want to empower Africa, care for the environment and develop people.

“Our vehicles are adapted to Nigerian roads, rugged and can withstand any rough terrain. And most importantly, it runs on compressed natural gas, CNG, which is also available in Nigeria and several times better when compared with others.”

Oguegbu added, “For many years, Nigeria has been flaring this valuable source of energy while importing refined petroleum products that’s heavily subsidised at the expense of government investing in education, health care and infrastructure.

“Our efforts today and the sustained drive in accelerating gas utilisation will change this narrative. More investments in the gas value chain would drive the fuel cost down, thereby leading to increased consumption. This means that electricity, transportation and even food prices will go down.”