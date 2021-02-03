fbpx
Firm Receives Certification For Decoder, Smart Meter Production

NEWS POWER & ENERGY

February 3, 2021016
Gospell Digital Technology says it has received a Certificate of Backward Integration from the Federal Government for manufacturing Digital Television (DTV), Set-Top Boxes (STBs) or decoders, and smart electricity meters.

A statement by the company said it was among the pioneer companies licensed by the federal government under the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the June 17, 2015, Digital Switch Over (DSO) deadline.

The firm said it had a production capacity of 1.2 million boxes annually and that it had also signed a meter service agreement with Eko Distribution Company (DisCo) in Lagos to manufacture and supply smart prepaid meters as part of the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme.

The Group Managing Director of Gospell, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, in the statement, said the products had undergone series of tests by the government to ensure the quality and suitability of the devices for Nigeria.

He added that the firm was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2014 and operated at its factory commissioned in October, 2016, at the Calabar Free Trade Zone in Cross River State; built with a facility from the Bank of Industry (BOI).

On the metering pact with Eko DisCo, Ohuabunwa said initial production had started on its SMT lines while the STBs were ready for distribution as soon as NBC restarted the TV digitisation project.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

