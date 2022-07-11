Firm Pilots Life Insurance With Digital Platforms

Capital Express Assurance Limited has pledged to increase Nigerians’ access to life insurance plans through digital means.

Speaking about the company’s digital platforms, the managing director, Mrs Bola Odukale, said Capital Express developed its mobile app and USSD channels to make it simple for anyone seeking life insurance to obtain coverage and submit claims.

She said, “We’ve created and launched our Mobile App for customers to get different life insurance policies, make premium payments, monitor the status of their policies in the company and process their claims faster without walking into our physical branches.

“These platforms are interactive and give our policyholders the opportunity to engage us and seek clarification on things they need to know about their policies with the company.”

The managing director said that current clients and prospective policyholders could access the company’s wide range of products from any nationwide location by dialing the USSD code 34701#.

She added that users could renew their policies, file complaints, and follow all transaction records displayed in great detail on the app using digital platforms.

She clarified that the App Store (iOS) and Play Store were places where users could download the apps to their smartphones (Android).

According to her, Capital Express prioritised its clients and ensured the apps were simple for current and potential users.

“These two features are targeted at simplifying the process of buying insurance and operating insurance policies without having to visit our office or get worried over engaging with the organisation,” she said.