Firm Issues N10bn Sukuk Bond For Housing Projects

July 16, 2021084
The Family Homes Funds Limited (FHF), through its Family Homes Sukuk Issuance programme, has completed the issuance of a N10 billion Sukuk bond to fund housing projects for low-income earners.

The bond, which is due for seven years, is a 13 percent series 1 Ijara Lease Sukuk under the N30bn Sukuk Issuance Programme.

The Managing Director of FHF, Femi Adewole, during the signing of the MoU in Abuja, said the bond is the first ever SEC-registered corporate Sukuk to be issued in Nigeria.

Adewole stated the net proceeds from the issue would finance new homes for Nigerians on low income, contributing to its objective of developing up to 200,000 homes by December 2022.

“The Book Build process for the transaction was launched on Friday, June 25, 2021, and was completed on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

“The transaction was well received and attracted significant demand from a wide range of high value and quality investors. The total value of orders received during the Book Build was N21.3bn of the intended N10bn. The issuance was launched at a rental rate of 13% per annum,” he said.

He disclosed that 64% of the subscriptions were from Pension Funds.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, while commending the Board and Management of Family Homes Funds, said the Issuance would offer wider opportunities for millions of Nigerians who rely on FHF to own their home.

Represented by a Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aliyu Ahmed, she said that social housing is one of the strategic pillars of government economic development programmes and a direct way of improving the lives of Nigerians.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

