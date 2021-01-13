fbpx
Fireboy DML, Nine Other Nigerian Creators To Get YouTube Grant

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Fireboy DML, Nine Other Nigerian Creators To Get YouTube Grant

January 13, 20210405
Fireboy DML, Nine Other Nigerians Creators To Get YouTube Grant

Fireboy DML and nine other Nigerians have been named among 23 YouTube content creators in Africa that will benefit from grants provided by YouTube Black Voices Fund.

The beneficiaries of the Fund are expected to use the grant to develop their channels and participate in a three-week incubator programme, bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes, a statement issued by Google said.

it said the beneficiaries from Nigeria are Fireboy DML, Akah Bants, Dimmah Umeh, Eric Okafor, Lade Owolabi, Dodos Uvieghara of Iamdodos90, Mitchelle Adagala, Oscar Frank, Tomike Adeoye and Winnie Emmanuel.

Other beneficiaries are from Kenya and South Africa.

According to YouTube, the creators are part of 132 creators from United States, Brazil, and Australia, who are participating in the Class of 2021, and whose music spans generations, and locations.

 “We’re excited to spotlight Black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, said. 

“African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness.

“Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi added. 

Over the next few years, YouTube said it planned to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfil this commitment. 

About Author

Fireboy DML, Nine Other Nigerian Creators To Get YouTube Grant
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYUncategorized
June 2, 2016062

5 Ways to Cope without A Phone

Can you do without your phone in a day?Why? Because they are addicted to their mobile devices. It may sound strange to you but have you ever thought that one day you may be without a phone and you are
Read More
June 2, 2014112

First Bank Acquires ICB Financial Group

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has completed the acquisition of  ICB Financial Group, following the acquisition of ICB Senegal. First Bank began the acquisition last year by acquiring 100 per cent sta
Read More
Ghali Na’Abba COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 16, 2020051

DSS Invites Former House of Reps Speaker Ghali Na’Abba

The Department of State Service (DSS) has invited Ghali Na’Abba, a former speaker of the house of representatives. The secret police invited Na’Abba four days after he made critical comments about the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon