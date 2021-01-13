Fireboy DML, Nine Other Nigerian Creators To Get YouTube Grant

January 13, 2021 405

Fireboy DML and nine other Nigerians have been named among 23 YouTube content creators in Africa that will benefit from grants provided by YouTube Black Voices Fund.

The beneficiaries of the Fund are expected to use the grant to develop their channels and participate in a three-week incubator programme, bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes, a statement issued by Google said.

it said the beneficiaries from Nigeria are Fireboy DML, Akah Bants, Dimmah Umeh, Eric Okafor, Lade Owolabi, Dodos Uvieghara of Iamdodos90, Mitchelle Adagala, Oscar Frank, Tomike Adeoye and Winnie Emmanuel.

Other beneficiaries are from Kenya and South Africa.

According to YouTube, the creators are part of 132 creators from United States, Brazil, and Australia, who are participating in the Class of 2021, and whose music spans generations, and locations.

“We’re excited to spotlight Black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, said.

“African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness.

“Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi added.

Over the next few years, YouTube said it planned to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfil this commitment.