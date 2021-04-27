fbpx
Fire Service, NAICOM Form Alliance On Public Building Insurance

April 27, 2021052
The Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) are working together to ensure that fire liability insurance is made compulsory for all public buildings.

During a courtesy visit to the NAICOM Head Office in Abuja, Controller-General, FFS, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, the expressed the need for the government to buy liability insurance policies to safeguard public buildings.

He stated that the service in 2020 had responded to 3,555 fire calls, rescued 353 persons, and saved property worth N1.351 trillion across the country.

He said, ” Under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Fire Service has moved from a service having just two dilapidated fire trucks to presently having 106 modern fire trucks; 22 water tankers, 8 rapid intervention and a 54 meters hydraulic platform with the capacity of fighting fire and carrying out rescue at the 18th floor of a storey building;

“From presence in just Abuja and Lagos to having presence in the 36 states of the federation with personnel and fire fighting equipment, from a Service of just 600 personnel to 6,512 personnel.”

The Controller-General explained that the FSS had commenced a rigorous public enlightenment and education on fire safety.

According to him, a technical group to assess the Oil Tank Farm Safety Management in Nigeria has been established with a view of mitigating disasters attributable to oil tank farm explosions mostly in the South-West and South-South.

Liman pointed out that there exist a statutory fund with NAICOM that ought to be remitted to the Fire Service which has not been forthcoming.

”The fund that is supposed to be remitted to us from NAICOM has not been coming. My appeal to you is that NAICOM can assist the Fire Service, especially the State Fire Services, who are poorly funded in the areas of fire trucks rehabilitation, fire stations rehabilitation, training and retraining of staff and even providing uniforms where the need be,” he added.

The NAICOM CEO, Mr. Olorundare Thomas, in his response acknowledged the fact that the law had empowered NAICOM to fund the activities of the fire service.

He said, “We have a regulatory responsibility, the law also enables us to fund the activities of the Fire Service but because there has not been enough enforcement, the funds are not coming, but the potential is quite huge, this visit has given an opportunity for a better partnership.”

He promised that NAICOM will work with the interface consultant introduced to them by the Controller General in ensuring that the needful is done. However, the two agencies resolved amongst other things to commence the enforcement of compulsory public building liability insurance across the country.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

