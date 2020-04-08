Fire Service Extinguishes Fire at Accountant General of Federation’s Office Building

Currently, The fire at the Treasury House building, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation according to the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained yet and further reports state that the office workers are currently at home observing the social distancing order rendered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quick response to the ravaging fire was as a result of the timely appearance of a combined team of persons from the FCT Fire Services (FFS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as other security operatives who were immediately moblised to the scene of the incident.

Source: VON