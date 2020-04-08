Fire Service Extinguishes Fire at Accountant General of Federation’s Office Building

Fire Service Extinguishes Fire at Accountant General of Federation’s Office Building

By
- April 8, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
14
0
Accountant General Of Federation’s Office

Currently, The fire at the Treasury House building, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation according to the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained yet and further reports state that the office workers are currently at home observing the social distancing order rendered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quick response to the ravaging fire was as a result of the timely appearance of a combined team of persons from the FCT Fire Services (FFS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as other security operatives who were immediately moblised to the scene of the incident.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

No Panic! Interswitch Assures Customers of Continuous Dispute Management Activities During COVID-19 Lock-down

Nigeria’s leading integrated digital payment and commerce company