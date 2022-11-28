Fire Razes INEC’s Office In Ebonyi State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Iboko, Izzi LGA, Ebonyi state, was destroyed by fire.

INEC national commissioner Festus Okoye announced this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Onyeka Ugochi, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi state, reported to the commission that the office was set on fire by unidentified individuals around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

“Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed,” the statement reads.

“These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation.

“Sadly, this is the third attack on our Local Government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun States on 10th November 2022.”

Earlier this month, the commission’s office in Ogun state’s Abeokuta south LGA was destroyed by fire.

The fire destroyed 65,699 uncollected PVCs, 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, and eight electric power generators.

At the time, the commission stated that it had received information that one of its offices in Osun had been attacked and set ablaze.