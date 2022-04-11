Fire Razes Goods And Properties Worth Millions Of Naira In Lagos Market

April 11, 2022 167

Goods and properties valued at millions of naira were in the early hours of Sunday, April 10, 2022, burnt at the Iyana-Iba market in Lagos.

While residents struggled to put out the fire before the arrival of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, dozens of buildings were touched by the inferno.

Disclosing the incident in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye said emergency responders salvaged the situation, adding that there was no record of death or injuries.

“The fire was reported at 7am through a run-in call by two motorcyclists who besieged the nearby Ojo Fire Station and subsequently mobilised with them to the scene before the arrival of back-ups to eventually complement in putting out the raging fire.

“The inferno, which was met well alight and had done damage, was, however, curtailed from wreaking further havoc to remaining shops and adjoining property.

“The cause of the fire is still being investigated and will be made known once ascertained.

“There was no reported case of injury or death, but that of restiveness by some unscrupulous elements who wanted to take advantage of the fire to loot. But officers of the Nigerian Army from the Nigerian Military Cantonment, Ojo, did well to save the situation,” the statement read.