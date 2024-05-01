Fire Incident at Abaranje Base Station: Telecom Management Company Appeals for Cooperation and Safety Measures

Carville Integrated Ventures Limited, a leading telecoms facility management services provider, has expressed deep sadness by the recent fire incident at Abaranje Base Station, one of the several base stations it manages on behalf of Airtel Nigeria.

The incident, which occurred during maintenance operations on a leaking part of a diesel tank, resulted in injuries to some individuals from the local community who forcefully gained unauthorized access into the facility hosting the base station during the maintenance work.

Despite this breach of access control by the impacted individuals, Carville, who has responsibility for the site management expresses its sympathy to the victims and has offered to provide healthcare support to them.

The management of Carville Integrated Ventures, extends her condolences to the affected individuals and their families, stating, “Our hearts go out to those injured in the unfortunate incident. We are committed to providing support and assistance during their recovery process.”

Carville also emphasizes the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility, stating, “We stand by our commitment to the communities we serve, and we will continue to prioritize their welfare in all our operations.”

Furthermore, Carville appeals to community leaders and members to cooperate with the company in implementing safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. “Safety is our top priority, the management affirmed. “We urge everyone to adhere to safety protocols and guidelines to ensure the well-being of all.”

Carville is working closely with local authorities and regulatory bodies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and implement necessary measures to prevent recurrence.