Fire Guts 2 Guinness Warehouses at Ogba

Two warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC caught fire in Ogba, Lagos, on Thursday morning, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to a press statement put out by the Service, the fire started at about 3 am.

“A distress call was received at about 0330hrs to Wemco Road, Ogba where it was discovered on arrival that twin warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC was on fire,” the Service’s Acting Head, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye confirmed in the statement.

She said that immediately the call was received firefighters, from Alausa and Ilupeju Stations, were deployed to the scene of the incident.

Adeseye added that the cause of the inferno that gutted the warehouses, which are used for storing plastic containers and bottles, is yet to be ascertained at the moment.

While saying that the rescue operations by the firefighters to put off the fire is already at the conclusion stage, she confirmed no deaths or injuries have been recorded as a result of the incident.

More details to follow . . .

Source: Channels TV