Fire Destroys Shops in Ebute Ero Market

Two shops on the upper floor of Maola Shopping Mall in the Ebute Ero Market at Idumota, Lagos State were yesterday, razed by a fire that was prevented from spreading by a combined team of first responders.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire occurred yesterday afternoon, stating that “A combined team of the LASEMA responders from Lagos Central Zone, the Lagos State Fire (Sari Iganmu), Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Police Force was able to curtail the flames,” and that only the top floor of the building was affected with no casualties.”

He said the cause of the fire was still being investigated and that it affected only shops 35 and 36 in the complex.

On whether the fire could have caused structural damage to the building, he said it was too early to determine that, adding that tests would be conducted first.

He advised all shop owners to adhere strictly to safety rules put in place by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and to refrain from storing inflammable items in their shops. There have been several fire incidents in markets in Lagos Island recently, and these have become sources of concern to the state government, considering the impact on the economy.

