Fire Destroys Properties In Abuja Air Force Base

Some areas of the Nigerian Air Force Base on Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been destroyed by fire.

Federal fire Service personnel have also attempted to extinguish the flames.

The Air Force confirmed the fire on its property, stating that it impacted a fuel station run by Messer Geometrics Synergy Services Limited.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, stated in a statement that an inquiry into the event has begun.

He expressed thankfulness that no lives were lost as a result of the fire, praising the work of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other agencies in putting out the fire.

“The fire, which created an explosion from the fuel tanks, has since been put out by the combined efforts of the Fire Services from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Federal Fire Service and the NAF Fire Service.

“It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incident. However, an investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident.”