Fire Destroys Largest Auto Parts Market In Ibadan

April 3, 2021 78

The largest auto parts market in Ibadan, Araromi market at Agodi Gate, has been gulped by fire leaving several shops and properties destroyed.

Traders wailed as the fire which started in the early hours of Saturday raged on for many hours.

The distressed traders were said to have called the attention of the Oyo State Fire Service as others made frantic efforts to put out the fire.

READ ALSO: Afenifere Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19

The inflammable materials were said to have intensified the fire. The tyre section of the market suffered the most devastation.

The traders lamented that valuables including fairly used tyres and spare parts worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

READ ALSO: Some Registration Process To Still Be Handled Manually – CAC