fbpx
Fire Destroys Largest Auto Parts Market In Ibadan

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Fire Destroys Largest Auto Parts Market In Ibadan

April 3, 2021078
Fire Destroys Largest Auto Parts Market In Ibadan

The largest auto parts market in Ibadan, Araromi market at Agodi Gate, has been gulped by fire leaving several shops and properties destroyed.

Traders wailed as the fire which started in the early hours of Saturday raged on for many hours.

The distressed traders were said to have called the attention of the Oyo State Fire Service as others made frantic efforts to put out the fire.

READ ALSO: Afenifere Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19

The inflammable materials were said to have intensified the fire. The tyre section of the market suffered the most devastation.

The traders lamented that valuables including fairly used tyres and spare parts worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

READ ALSO: Some Registration Process To Still Be Handled Manually – CAC

Related tags :

About Author

Fire Destroys Largest Auto Parts Market In Ibadan
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 18, 2013071

Former Minister Lauds Agric Transformation Agenda

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Minister of Defence, Dr. Bello Haliru Mohammed, has stressed his support for the continued restriction on importation of poultry and poultry products
Read More
April 30, 2014066

Jonathan Dismisses Special Adviser on Political Matters,Gulak

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday dismissed his Special Adviser (Political), Alhaji Ahmed Gulak. A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President
Read More
June 12, 2014064

MTN Loses N20m In Unilateral Termination Of Contract Suit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MTN Nigeria Communications Limited  has been ordered by a high court sitting in Warri to pay the sum of N20 million to Tatacoms Integrated Resources Limited
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.