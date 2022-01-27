fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Fire Destroyed ₦3trn Properties, Killed 136 Persons In 2021 – Aregbesola

January 27, 2022082
Fire Destroyed ₦3trn Properties, Killed 136 Persons In 2021 - Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, revealed that fire outbreaks across the nation cost the lives of at least 136 lives, and property worth ₦3 trillion was destroyed in 2021.

The Interior Minister also revealed that the Federal Fire Service (FSS) saved properties worth ₦18.9 trillion, rescued 260 persons from fire incidents, and received 2,845 distress calls last year (2021).

Aregbesola made this known via a statement through his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure during the decoration of the newly promoted Deputy Controllers General of the Service in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said, “Last year, the FSS responded to 2,845 SOS distress-calls in which 136 lives and property worth ₦3 trillion were lost.

“But the FSS was able to save 587 lives, rescue 260 persons, and save property worth ₦18.9 trillion.

“In sum, the stock of the FSS has grown in leaps and bounds as the agency has contributed significantly to national security – in the protection of lives and property.”

Aregbesola said that this administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari committed more resources to the Fire Service.

“The attention and resources devoted by the Buhari administration since 2015 are more than whatever has been put into it since its establishment in 1901. Between 2015 and 2020, the Federal Government provided 106 modern firefighting trucks to the FSS.

“Last year, the Federal Executive Council also approved (and have since been procured and deployed) N10.4 billion infrastructure upgrade comprising of 44 firefighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines (not conventional ones) that can go into the nooks and crannies to respond to distress-calls and 20 basic life support ambulances. Also, 17 firefighting officers were sent to Belarus for an advanced trainer-training course.

“These officers are the master trainers that will be training other officers on modern firefighting, disaster and emergency management.”

FG Reports 6-Year Power Tariff Shortfall

About Author

Fire Destroyed ₦3trn Properties, Killed 136 Persons In 2021 – Aregbesola
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

FEC Okays 5-year National Development Plan COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
September 9, 20210671

Nigerian Govt Approves Deployment Of 5G

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian government has approved the immediate implementation of the National Policy for Fifth Generation network and deployment of 5G. A statement issu
Read More
July 9, 20140197

Fashola Urged To Install CCTV In Markets, Motor Parks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday called on the state Governor, Babatunde Fashola, to direct all relevant agencies to urgently extend
Read More
Aero Contractors Explains Reason For Flight Delays AVIATIONNEWSNEWSLETTER
July 12, 20210584

Aero Contractors Explains Reason For Flight Delays

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Domestic airline, Aero Contractors, has supplied a reason for the delay of its flight operations, citing bad weather. The airline company disclosed this in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.