Fire Destroyed ₦3trn Properties, Killed 136 Persons In 2021 – Aregbesola

January 27, 2022

Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, revealed that fire outbreaks across the nation cost the lives of at least 136 lives, and property worth ₦3 trillion was destroyed in 2021.

The Interior Minister also revealed that the Federal Fire Service (FSS) saved properties worth ₦18.9 trillion, rescued 260 persons from fire incidents, and received 2,845 distress calls last year (2021).

Aregbesola made this known via a statement through his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure during the decoration of the newly promoted Deputy Controllers General of the Service in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said, “Last year, the FSS responded to 2,845 SOS distress-calls in which 136 lives and property worth ₦3 trillion were lost.

“But the FSS was able to save 587 lives, rescue 260 persons, and save property worth ₦18.9 trillion.

“In sum, the stock of the FSS has grown in leaps and bounds as the agency has contributed significantly to national security – in the protection of lives and property.”

Aregbesola said that this administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari committed more resources to the Fire Service.

“The attention and resources devoted by the Buhari administration since 2015 are more than whatever has been put into it since its establishment in 1901. Between 2015 and 2020, the Federal Government provided 106 modern firefighting trucks to the FSS.

“Last year, the Federal Executive Council also approved (and have since been procured and deployed) N10.4 billion infrastructure upgrade comprising of 44 firefighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines (not conventional ones) that can go into the nooks and crannies to respond to distress-calls and 20 basic life support ambulances. Also, 17 firefighting officers were sent to Belarus for an advanced trainer-training course.

“These officers are the master trainers that will be training other officers on modern firefighting, disaster and emergency management.”