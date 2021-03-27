Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge After Petrol Tanker, Container Truck Collide

March 27, 2021 70

The collision of a petrol tanker and a container truck on the Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has erupted in a fire.

However, the fire has been doused by officers of the Lagos State Fire Service.

The incident has caused a traffic pile-up on the expressway, as motorists are seeking other routes to maneuver their way out of the gridlock.

The Otedola bridge has been a spot of collisions and fire outbreaks, with what could be considered the deadliest occurring in June 2018.

Twelve road users died from the aforementioned incident, with the Lagos State Government collecting DNA samples for proper identification of the charred bodies.