fbpx
Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge After Petrol Tanker, Container Truck Collide

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsNEWSSOCIETY

Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge After Petrol Tanker, Container Truck Collide

March 27, 2021070
Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge After Petrol Tanker, Container Truck Collide

The collision of a petrol tanker and a container truck on the Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has erupted in a fire.

However, the fire has been doused by officers of the Lagos State Fire Service.

The incident has caused a traffic pile-up on the expressway, as motorists are seeking other routes to maneuver their way out of the gridlock.

The Otedola bridge has been a spot of collisions and fire outbreaks, with what could be considered the deadliest occurring in June 2018.

READ ALSO: DSS Arrests 26 BDC Operators Over Unlawful Forex Transactions

Twelve road users died from the aforementioned incident, with the Lagos State Government collecting DNA samples for proper identification of the charred bodies.

About Author

Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge After Petrol Tanker, Container Truck Collide
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 8, 2015071

NAFDAC Stops Dry Gin Production in Kwara

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC has banned the sale, consumption and production of dry gin, known as Basooka in Kwara
Read More
COVID-19 Vaccine: Vaccinations Begin Friday - NPHCDA Boss [ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER
January 21, 20210426

Nigerian Researchers Upbeat On Local Vaccine Production

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vaccine production lab shut since ’90s Nigeria budgets N4.79bn for vaccine imports Nigerian researchers have expressed optimism over the plans of the Federa
Read More
September 30, 2013056

SEC Wins Africa Index Series Award

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has won the 2013 edition of the prestigious Africa Index Series Award for the category of the continent’s “Most
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.