Fintiri Reviews Adamawa State Curfew, Recovers Some Looted Items

October 30, 2020 14

The Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has reviewed the 24-hour curfew he imposed on the state and recovered some looted items.

In a state broadcast on Friday, the governor said that the curfew will now be from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, starting from October 30, 2020.

He appealed to residents to maintain calm. as it is returning to the state, noting that 50% of the looted items have been recovered.

He said 86 out of the 110 looted tractors have been recovered and more are being surrendered.

Governor Fintiri, therefore, commended the conduct of citizens who have remained law-abiding in spite of the extreme difficulties they had to endure as a result of the measures taken to restore normalcy.

He assures the people of the state that these measures are in the interest of the state and a way of preventing the hoodlums from reloading the state into anarchy.

Source: Channels TV