Fintiri Officially Flags Off Construction of Adamawa’s First Flyover in Jimeta

The Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has officially flagged off the construction of the first-ever Grade Interchange and Flyover in the heart of Jimeta, the administrative Headquarters of the state.

The flyover projects, cost of ₦5,089,580,087.69 and ₦3,043,853,469.56 respectively.

They were flagged off by Governor Fintiri along the major road linking Weekly Scope with the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha road on one side and the Government House road on the other.

The Grade Interchange at Police Roundabout includes an underpass linking Galadima Aminu Way, Justice Buba Ardo road and an Overhead Bridge linking Atiku Abubakar Road and Lamido Aliyu Mustafa Road.

A ground-level Overpass and a Roundabout will also be provided to distribute traffic to all roads.

The scope for the construction of the flyover at Total Filling Station Junction includes the provision of the roundabout to distribute traffic to all roads at the ground level and extra lanes on the roads on each side of the roads on the ground level.

Major Milestone

Speaking at the Groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Fintiri said the event marked a major milestone in his administration’s commitment to actualizing key campaign promise of undertaking an Urban Renewal that would make Jimeta, Yola and other towns in the State befitting models to showcase.

The Governor said his administration had already commenced the construction of roads in Michika and Madagali towns and the provision of roads and health infrastructure in Yola South, Numan, Fufore and other local government areas.

Governor Fintiri explained that the construction of the Flyover and Grade Interchange in Jimeta was in anticipation of the capital’s ever-expanding population and the attendant explosion in urban traffic.

He gave the assurance of his government’s total commitment to delivering the projects, saying it will not concede one inch to failure.

The Adamawa State Governor, therefore, appealed for understanding among residents of the State capital, who would have to bear with the discomfort and disruption of traffic flow during the construction, while calling on the people to endure the inconveniences, because the Government had commenced its urban renewal agenda.

The Commissioner of Works and Energy Development, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, said the contract was awarded to Triacta Nigeria and gave the assured that personnel of the ministry would work round the clock to ensure quality and timely delivery of the projects.

Equally, the Managing Director of Triacta Nigeria, Mr. Elie Abu Farahat, said the projects would be completed by the end of 2021, with guaranteed quality of the work.

Source: VON