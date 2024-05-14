Finidi George Is The Best Man For Super Eagles Job – Sarma

The Gombe State Football Association (FA) Chairman, Yakubu Sarma, stated that Finidi George was the greatest candidate to coach the Super Eagles.

Sarma said as much in his Monday celebratory address in Gombe, predicting success for the nation’s football growth with his appointment. He was optimistic that the Super Eagles will reach new heights under George’s direction.

Sarma said that the players will be motivated to excel on the field by his commitment, enthusiasm, and knowledge.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Finidi George on his unveiling as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. George’s career as a player and coach undoubtedly makes him a good choice for this role,” he said.

The FA chairman commended the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for their decision to appoint the ex-Nigerian international. On behalf of the entire football community in Gombe State, I extend our heartfelt wishes for a successful tenure as George embarks on this journey.

“May his leadership bring forth a new era of triumphs and accomplishments for Nigerian football,” he said.

The NFF on Monday in Abuja unveiled the former Ajax star as the new coach of the Super Eagles. George was appointed the Super Eagles’ head coach on April 19.