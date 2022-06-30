FinGreen To Empower 6,000 Youths – Qnet

Through a new programme called FinGreen, an e-commerce and direct selling platform called Qnet has teamed up with Transblue Nigeria Limited, a customer service compliance, and logistics firm, to empower 6000 Nigerian youths.

The Africa Regional Manager, Sub-Saharan for QNET, Biram Fall, spoke at the FinGreen launch in Lagos and said that the program used a train-the-strategy trainer to ensure that the information impacted was communicated to the community for a more sustainable outcome.

He said, “Being financially literate today allows an individual to be better poised for certain financial roadblocks which, in turn, reduces the chances of personal economic distress. We developed this programme because sustainability is a core pillar of our values at QNET. We aim to make a long lasting impact in the communities we operate in and looking at the growing youth population in the country, it is important to ensure that future and current generations have the requisite information needed to make empowered socio-economic decisions.