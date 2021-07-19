Financial Inclusion: Over 1,000 Youths Empowered As MoMo Agents In Kano

July 19, 2021 227

Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, has empowered 1,004 youths in Kano, making them mobile money agents, as part of its financial inclusion strategy.

Present at the event was the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who praised the initiative.

He said, “I especially want to appreciate YDFS for always collaborating with the Kano Emirate Council to create value-adding opportunities capable of enhancing the economy, while also empowering the youths through their product and service offerings.

“We appreciate this collaboration, which is the first of its kind in the country because it will guarantee economic stability and good living conditions for the beneficiaries of this initiative.

“We believe this is a step in the right direction as we are confident of the economic growth we are going to witness in our villages and districts.”

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, YDFS, Usoro Usoro, said that the initiative was launched in light of the need for easy access to financial services.

He explained, “We recognise the economic importance of having access to financial services across the country. This is because of the massive direct impact it has on the quality of life of the people.

“Having understood the non-availability of bank branches across the entire country, we have secured a partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and our principal bank, Access Bank, to roll out agent networks across the entire district of the Kano Emirate.

“We rest assured that this will boost the economic viability of the region, while also contributing positively to the generality of youth development.”

He added that the aim of the empowerment scheme was “to strengthen the socio-economic development of the emirate, while also aligning with the empowerment objectives of the Kano State Government.”