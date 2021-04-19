fbpx
Financial Autonomy: Security Officials Deny Lawyers Entry Into National Assembly

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURLEGALNEWS

Financial Autonomy: Security Officials Deny Lawyers Entry Into National Assembly

April 19, 20210126
Financial: Autonomy: Security Officials Deny Lawyers Entry Into National Assembly

Security officials locked the gate of the National Assembly on Monday morning and refused to allow members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to gain entrance.

The lawyers are on a peaceful march in solidarity with judiciary workers who are protesting financial autonomy.

They had earlier converged at the Court of Appeal gate before proceeding to the National Assembly in their numbers, to register their demands.

Security officials upon sighting the lawyers in their vehicles locked up the two gates to National Assembly.

“People like you can’t just be in the National Assembly…” one of the security officers told the lawyers.

The NBA President had earlier on Friday directed its branch chairmen nationwide to lead “visits” to government houses in their states over the 36 governors’ alleged unwillingness to implement judiciary’s financial autonomy.

READ ALSO: “Do Not Fear Any Bullet From Insurgents” – Defense Minister To Soldiers

A statement by the President of the Association, Olumide Akpata, directed the branch chairmen to lead the “visits”, which are more like peaceful protests, on Monday, and on all other subsequent Mondays until the demand for the judiciary’s financial autonomy is met.

It urged the branch leaders “to effectively mobilise their members” for the “visit to the governors at the state government houses” to press home the demand.

JUSUN since April 6, 2021, left the courts in Nigeria under lock and key because of the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary as the third arm of government.

They commenced a nationwide strike today, April 19, 2021.

About Author

Financial Autonomy: Security Officials Deny Lawyers Entry Into National Assembly
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

El- Zakzaky LEGALSOCIETY
June 21, 20180153

El-Zakzaky’s Trial Causes Shutdown of Major highways in Kaduna

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Major highways leading to Kaduna High Court along Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis were on Thursday shutdown over the arraignment of the embattled lead
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWS
May 21, 2013064

Nasarawa Massacre:25 Missing Policemen Corpses Found in Mass Grave

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the gruesome murder of policemen by members of the Ombatse cult in Nasarawa State on May 7, bodies of 25 policemen that had been declared missing
Read More
March 4, 2015275

Nigeria Shippers Council Moves To Stifle Foreign Participation In Freight Forwarding

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Members of the Nigeria Shippers Council , NSC has lauded recent moves towards the indigenization of freight forwarding business in Nigeria. This move is sai
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.