Finance Ministry Reviews Success Achieving 40 Deliverables Mandate

April 27, 2021
The Federal Ministry of Finance convened a meeting to reflect on its successes in the achievement of its 40 deliverables mandate.

Hosting the meeting was the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed at the headquarters of the ministry in Abuja.

The meeting also saw in attendance ministers, heads of departments and agencies under the ministry.

According to a statement by the ministry shared on Twitter, the meeting was held to review Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), baseline, and targets, to examine the extent to which they have been implemented.

Speaking at the meeting, Ahmed said that the current administration’s ‘Next Level’ agenda was underpinned by the creation of a programme that surmised its goals.

