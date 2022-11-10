Final Batch Of Winners Emerge From Quickteller Raffle Draw

The rounds of selecting winners that will be treated to an all-expense-paid trip to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in Dubai, sponsored by Africa’s Leading consumer digital payments platform, Quickteller, has come to an end.

This is coming after two successful rounds of selecting users, held in August and September at the Head Office of Interswitch, to enable more Quickteller users to participate in the upcoming music fest in Dubai.

The winners were picked randomly from a pool of Quickteller customers who had performed not less than three (3) transactions every month, throughout the promo period. Among the 20 selected, are two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who also qualified under the existing criteria.

All the draws were conducted under the regulatory eyes of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Speaking on the promo, the Brand Manager, Quickteller, Interswitch Group, Priscilla Iyari, said that the company is committed to rewarding customers, and supporting their lifestyle needs through exciting channels such as the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.

Iyari said, “We are excited about the upcoming fest and are even more excited that we get to experience it in the company of our loyal customers who will be thrilled by the performances of their favorite acts. This is a testament to Quickteller’s drive to fulfil the lifestyle aspirations of customers.

“The raffle draw selection which ended today is a proof of our commitment to addressing our customers’ passion points. It is also proof of the dynamic customer base of the brand, evidenced by the emergence of two NYSC members among the winners in the draw.”

Rounding off, Iyari extended thanks to all new and existing customers that participated in the draw, encouraging them to remain a part of the Quickteller family and to explore all the value Quickteller is able to add to their lives, as the brand is committed to making their lives better and transactions more seamless.

The winners of the raffle draws will be flown to Dubai to enjoy intriguing performances by some of Africa’s biggest talents who will also share the stage with other global acts to thrill the audience at the Emirate city of Dubai in a few weeks.