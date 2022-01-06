Fifth Edition Of A Day In Allergy, Respiratory Medicine Begins In Full swing On January 29, 2022

January 6, 2022 137

A Day in Allergy and Respiratory Medicine, now in its 5th year, marks a significant milestone spearheaded by Professor Ashraf Alzaabi, President of the Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS) and Chief of Medicine at the Zayed Military Hospital in the UAE.

“We have been able to continue improving the care of patients with respiratory problems because of the success of our annual conventions. Our objective is to provide best practices and experiences and to network with new and established colleagues, creating and strengthening clinical collaborations in respiratory medicine in the year 2022. This hybrid conference is a breakthrough opportunity to promote medical awareness among our peers across the globe.” – Prof. Ashraf Alzaabi

The hybrid conference will take place at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre on Friday, 29th January 2022, with 160 expected healthcare professionals, together with 14 pharmaceutical companies exhibiting during the conference. To learn more about this event, visit the website by clicking on this link.

