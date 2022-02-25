fbpx

FIFA Suspends Kenya, Zimbabwe Over Government Interference

February 25, 2022069
FIFA on Thursday suspended the Kenyan and Zimbabwean football federation over government interference.

“Without prejudice to investigations by national authorities or other judiciary bodies, the FIFA Council has decided to suspend the Kenya Football Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Federation with immediate effect for undue influence by a third party,” said a FIFA statement.

Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA released more details on the reasons for the suspensions, referring at a press conference to “government interference in the activities of the football federation”.

“They know what needs to be done for the suspension to be lifted,” he added.

The FIFA Council met briefly by videoconference on Thursday, without taking any major action on the project to reform the international calendar which could see a World Cup every two years, an idea promoted by FIFA but opposed by European and South American federations.

