FIFA Approves Aisha Buhari As A Ranking Tournament

September 11, 2021 103

FIFA, the World football governing body has endorsed the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament as a ranking tournament.

With this endorsement, the women’s football competition scheduled for 15th – 21st September 2021 in Lagos has gone beyond attaining bragging rights and will become more competitive.

The information from FIFA was contained in a letter sent to the Director of Organization of the tournament, Ms Aisha Falode and signed by Sara Booth (MBE), Head of Competitions (Women’s Football Division).

The letter read, inter alia: “We are working very closely with CAF on this particular topic as we want to make sure that all African teams that are playing friendly matches are eligible for ranking points.”

FIFA has also given the local organizing committee authorisation to go ahead and stage the one-week tournament which will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and Agege Stadium.

Participants

Hosts Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Mali, Ghana and Morocco are the six teams to battle for honours at the tournament being staged in honour of the country’s First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.