Fidelity Bank To Host Event Connecting UK To Fast-Growing Nigerian Markets

Fidelity Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, is set to host the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) exhibition and conference in London on the 15th and 16th of November this year.

The event is aimed towards helping businesses take advantage of the rapidly growing Nigerian markets by showcasing the very best of Nigerian exports before a global audience of partners and investors, thereby generating new opportunities for growth, and boosting revenues and profit.

FITCC will bring together prominent names from the Nigerian extractive, entertainment, agriculture, and skilled industries. It will feature talks, discussions, and panel discussions to explore how trade between Nigeria and Europe can be deepened to create exciting new opportunities. Set to put Nigeria on the global trade map, delegates can expect to connect with suppliers, investors, and financial providers across a diverse range of high-growth industries.

Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Fidelity Bank Plc, says, “In this highly volatile landscape, many businesses are having to diversify in order to navigate the economic challenges, and pivoting into the exports, is proving to be one of the most lucrative activities in the current environment.

“We’re proud to be hosting FITCC and supporting businesses as they strive to make strong and valuable connections in the financial sector. We remain committed to helping them identify the most attractive deals and export markets to grow their business.

The conference comes at a time when demand for Nigerian exports is growing rapidly as businesses search for ways to save money and boost income. Figures from the UK Government show that, in the 12 months between March 2021 – March 2022, total UK exports to Nigeria grew by 38.4%, while total imports from Nigeria grew even more rapidly, by 52.8%. With total trade in goods and services between the two nations now standing at $4.4 billion per year, Nigeria has become the UK’s 43rd largest trading partner.

Fidelity Bank Plc hope that, through FITCC, UK businesses can seize opportunities to sell more products and services, diversify their customer base, and increase revenue, all by forming connections within this growing market.

FITCC is just one of many global initiatives that Fidelity Bank has championed over the past few years. The team views the conference as the next logical step in a series of activities designed to promote exportation in Nigeria. Originally focused on investments to grow local capacity and support exporters, the organisation is now committed to promoting non-oil exports, and through the FITCC hopes to open up new opportunities in the international markets for Nigerian exporters and support economic growth.

Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) exhibition and conference will be held at Novotel London West on 15th and 16th November. 100 exhibitors will be showcased, along with talks from special keynote speakers, sector-specific discussion, themed performances, networking events, and a gala dinner. Businesses in the creative, agricultural, and skilled industries that are keen to expand into African markets can book tickets here: www.fidelitybank.ng/fitcc