Fidelity Bank Notifies Public Of Change On Board Of Directors

June 27, 20210130
In a statement, Fidelity Bank notified the public of changes in its Board of Directors, as the bank’s Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer, Gbolahan Joshua, retires from the services of the bank.

This was disclosed in a notice by the bank issued on Monday 26 April 2021.

It said that the bank’s board approved Joshua’s retirement on 26 April 2021, notifying the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of the development.

The bank said, “Mr. Gbolahon Joshua joined Fidelity Bank Plc in April 2014 as a Generol Manager and was appainted to the Board in September 2019.

“Whilst in the service of the Bank, he had responsibility for Corporate Strategy, Business Transformation, Investor Relations, Performance Management, Operations, Technology, Digital Banking, and Digital Marketing.

“His retirement comes after over seven (7) years of meritorious service to the institution. The Board and Management of Fidelity Bank seize this opportunity to acknowledge Mr. Gbolahon Joshua’s significant contributions to the growth and development of the Bank during the period of his employment and tenure on the Board.”

