Fidelity Bank Announces Keynote Speakers For Event On Fast-Growing Nigerian Markets

Fidelity Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has announced the keynote speakers for the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) exhibition and conference, which will take place in London on the 15th and 16th of November this year.

The event was organised in partnership with the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Invest Africa, as part of initiatives to give a global audience of partners and investors insight into the fast-growing Nigerian markets. Discussion panels will tackle different aspects of this growth, with high-profile participants as keynote speakers.

Aminu Takuma is the Regional Director of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) – an agency of the Federal Government established to encourage, promote, and coordinate investments in Nigeria. With his deep knowledge of the Nigerian market and its potential for further growth, Takuma will set out one of the central themes of the conference by spotlighting the opportunities for investment in Nigeria, and the incentives to do so.

Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM Bank) will take part in a panel discussion on Business, Policy and Finance – Enhancing the Competitiveness of Nigeria’s Exports to the UK.

Mustafa Chike-Obi, the pioneer behind the pioneer AMCON (Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria) and current Chairman of the Board of Fidelity Bank, will speak of the challenged and opportunities of connecting Nigeria to the world through trade enhancements and creative exchange. Previously Executive Chairman at Alpha African Advisory, Chike-Obi has held several managerial and leadership positions in reputable global investment banking, gaining knowledge in capital market operations in both mature and emerging markets.

Other notable speakers include Kate Isa, the MD/CEO of Katchey Company Limited; Suleiman Dikwa, Managing Director and CEO of Green Sahara Farms, which works to create world-serving and sustainable agricultural heritage in Africa; Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, the founder and CEO of Leap Africa, a youth-focused leadership development non-profit organisation; Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, creator of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, which aims to promote the work of emerging Nigerian designers; and more.

Commenting on the high profile of speakers taking part to the conference, Alison Kingsley-Hall, Head of Membership, Invest Africa said,”We are delighted to host FITCC, and proud of the level of expertise our speakers will bring. From investment opportunities to sustainability, from export development to Nigerian female entrepreneurs, we aim to give a complete picture of the fast-growing Nigerian markets and the opportunities this growth presents.”