Fidelity Bank Announces Board Retirements, New Appointments

December 29, 2020 20

Fidelity Bank Plc announces new Board appointments in place of some of its outgoing Directors, who have recently completed their tenure on the Board in accordance with the Bank’s internal governance policies.

The Board expresses its profound appreciation to the outgoing Executive and Non-Executive Directors for their impressive contributions to the growth and development of the Bank. “Fidelity Bank is privileged to have benefited from the combined experience and expertise of these very accomplished Lady and Gentlemen. We thank them for their service to the Bank and wish them the very best in their future endeavors” said Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc.

READ ALSO: Colgate Launches Thematic Campaign to Drive Cavity Awareness

Fidelity Bank Announces New Appointments

In place of the retired and outgoing Non-Executive Directors, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Amaka Theodora Onwughalu, Mr. Nelson Chidozie Nweke and Mr. Chinedu Eric Okeke as Non-Executive Directors. The appointments of Mrs. Onwughalu and Mr. Nweke have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) whilst that of Mr. Okeke is awaiting CBN approval.

The Board is pleased with the appointments and confident that the new Directors will bring their considerable experience to bear in the bank’s growth trajectory. “We are very delighted to welcome the newly appointed Directors to the Fidelity family. These appointments end the on-going board realignment, occasioned by the retirements that had to happen, in line with our governance policies. We look forward to leveraging on the multi-disciplinary experiences of Amaka, Nelson and Chinedu in executing the next growth phase of Fidelity Bank”, stated Chike-Obi.