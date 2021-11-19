fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

FG’s Pension Liabilities Stands AT N90bn – PTAD

November 19, 20210196
FG’s Pension Liabilities Stands AT N90bn - PTAD

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Thursday announced that aggregate pension liabilities of 265 parastatals under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) was over N90 billion.

PTAD Director, Parastatals Pension Department, Alhaji Yusuf Umar, made the disclosure during a workshop for the Pension Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PENCAN) in Abuja.

According to Umar, pensioners of defunct Nigeria Telecommunications Limited/ MTEL were the largest, with over 11,000 pensioners with an outstanding liability of N73 billion while Delta Steel Company had a liability of N7.9 billion.

A further analysis revealed that Nicon Insurance had liability of N4.9 billion, Nigeria- Reinsurance had 24 months arrears worth N1.1 billion, including New Nigeria Newspaper with pension liability of N2. 9 billion among others.

Buhari Charges MDAs To Study NIPSS Report, Implement It

Other parastatals included the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL) with 953 pensioners owed N1.2 billion, Aluminium Smelter Company Limited ( ALSCON) with 2,000 pensioners had cumulative pension liability of N467 million, Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) N467 million, defunct Assurance Bank with 935 pensioners is being owed with N570 million while Federal Housing Authority ( FHA) had N389 million liability.

Umar noted that the N90 billion would finance 92,000 pensioners of federal agencies.

Despite the huge arrears, he noted that so much progress had been made in cutting down the liabilities.

He stated that the introduction of the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) has helped in eliminating ghost pensioners.

He noted that the directorate had taken off pensioners operating microfinance bank accounts and demanded all pensioners to open banks account with conventional Deposit Money Banks.

He also stated that the directorate through the elimination of ineligible pensioners from the payroll has helped the Federal Government save over N20 billion.

About Author

FG’s Pension Liabilities Stands AT N90bn – PTAD
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 15, 20170176

Gold Dips from One-week to $1,256.25/Ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold eased from a one-week high on Thursday, December 14, when the dollar recovered after tumbling a day earlier following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s
Read More
Akanu Ibiam International Airport AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 30, 20200322

Akanu Ibiam International Airport Set To Reopen on Sunday – Sirika

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Saturday landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. It was the airport’s first aircraft landing since
Read More
Sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
May 29, 20190247

Sterling Punished By Polarized Politics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling languished just off four-month lows on Tuesday, with risks of a no-deal Brexit seen rising as the battle to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May got
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.