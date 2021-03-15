FG’s Narrow Gauge Line Project To Gulp $3.2bn

March 15, 2021 75

In preference of the narrow gauge line, the federal government explained why it has decided to go against the construction of a standard gauge line on the Eastern rail route.

One of the major reasons, as explained by the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, is the financing involved.

Amaechi explained that a standard gauge line – with a speed of 150 km per hour – would gulp between $11 billion and $14 billion.

On the other hand, a narrow-gauge line – with a speed of 100 km per hour – would take $3.2 billion.

The minister said, “The standard gauge line is between $11bn to $14bn to construct on the Eastern flag. The standard gauge as designed in Nigeria is 150km in terms of speed, operational speed is 120km.

“What is the difference between 120km and 100km? The narrow gauge is about $3.2bn dollars at 100km per hour.

“The narrow gauge is cheaper at $3bn against the $11bn to $14bn standard gauge. And why we did not get the approval for the narrow gauge on time was because the President insisted on the standard gauge from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“My argument was, if I can achieve the same length of rail with $3bn why not take that first until when we get money, we can now go for the standard gauge?”