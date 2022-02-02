fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

FG’s Multi-Tranche $4bn Eurobonds Listed On NGX

February 2, 2022015

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) says the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has listed $4 billion Eurobonds on its platform. NGX released this statement on Monday.

Eurobond issuances are debt instruments denominated in a different currency than the local one of the country where the bond is issued.

The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches of 7 years, 12 years and 30 years, respectively. The first tranche worth $1.25 billion would due by September 2028 at 6.12 percent. The second tranche worth $1.50 billion would due by September 2033 at 7.375 percent. Also, the third tranche valued at $1.25 billion would due September 2051 at 8.250 percent.

The bonds were issued through the Debt Management Office(DMO), with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acting as domestic book runner and FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as the financial adviser.

The Debt Management Office also listed the $4 billion Eurobond on the FMDQ Securities Exchange. The bond, issued in September 2021, was part of fund-raising for the implementation of the 2021 budget.

“The subscription level for the Eurobond was USD12.2 Billion, making it one of the continent’s most successful financial transactions of 2021. The Eurobond issuance shored up Nigeria’s foreign reserve, led to the appreciation of the Naira and provided significant capital to finance various projects across Nigeria under the 2021 Appropriation Act,” DMO had said.

“The Eurobond will also be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The listing on these two (2) securities exchanges will enlarge their scope while also providing a diversified pool of financial offerings for investors.”

100 For 100 Policy: 28 Firms Get N23bn From CBN
Related tags :

About Author

FG’s Multi-Tranche $4bn Eurobonds Listed On NGX
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Gbajabiamila COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 9, 20200341

COVID-19: Gbajabiamila Calls On FG to Dismiss Electricity Tariffs For 2 Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has asked the Federal Government to waive electricity tariffs for two months. Speaking du
Read More
Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 28, 20190346

Buhari Rates Saraki, Dogara ‘Very Low’ on Patriotism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari Monday rated Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara ‘very low’ on patriotism with regards to handling of Approp
Read More
Sanwo-Olu Foils Vehicle Robbery Attempt At Ojota NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
July 13, 20210748

Sanwo-Olu Foils Vehicle Robbery Attempt At Ojota

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reportedly arrested three robbery suspects along the Ojota highway in the state on Monday. The suspects
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.